Police release names of suspects in Mandan stabbing incident

Mandan police have released the names of three of the four people arrested in connection with a Thursday stabbing that sent a man into surgery at a Bismarck hospital.

Ikenna Anugwom, 19, of Bismarck, is under arrest for attempted murder, Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said Friday. Bray Willey, 36, of Mandan, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and Maria Felix, 42, of Mandan, was arrested for hindering law enforcement. A 16-year-old male was arrested for murder conspiracy and terrorizing. His name wasn't released because he's a juvenile.

Formal charges were pending and more charges could be filed, Flaten said.

The arrests were in connection with a stabbing incident in which police say Bomichael Lund, 36, suffered multiple stab wounds. Flaten on Thursday said Lund was in surgery. She was unable to obtain an update on his condition Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police followed up on descriptions of a vehicle and the four suspects and found them at Wildwood Mobile Home Park, a short distance from Parkview Estates, the mobile home park where the alleged incident occurred. They were called to the residence about noon on Thursday.

The four under arrest and Lund are acquaintances, Flaten said, but the nature of their relationship is unclear.