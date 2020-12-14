Police investigating shoplifting, shots fired at Bismarck Lowe's

Bismarck police are investigating a Sunday shoplifting incident at Lowes and a related report of shots fired in the store's parking lot.
A man leaving the store about 2:15 p.m. ran away when he was asked for a receipt, Officer Lynn Wanner said. The man got into a vehicle in the parking lot and as he drove away another person shot at the tires of the truck. It’s unclear how many shots were fired or if the bullets struck the tires. The amount of merchandise allegedly stolen is not known.
The suspected shoplifter and the suspected shooter left the area, according to police.
Firing shots in such a situation is something the department "would absolutely not advise," Wanner said.
"We would ask citizens to be a good witness and not take enforcement action," she said.
