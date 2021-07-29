 Skip to main content
Police find 5 types of drugs, 'hundreds' of pills during search
Police find 5 types of drugs, 'hundreds' of pills during search

A Bismarck man has been charged with five felonies after police say they found dealer amounts of five types of illegal drugs during the execution of a search warrant.

Eduardo Rivera, 43, also had “a large amount of U.S. currency,” according to an affidavit.

Bismarck police on Tuesday found an ounce of methamphetamine at a North 13th Street residence, the affidavit states. Officers said they also found 9 grams of heroin; more than 50 grams each of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; and several hundred oxycodone pills in a pickup Rivera said he controlled but did not own.

Three of the felony charges against Rivera carry possible 20-year prison sentences.

Rivera made his initial court appearance Wednesday. He is in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.

Eduardo Rivera

