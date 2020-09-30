Police department violated open records law, AG says

The Mandan Police Department violated state law when it redacted certain information in records requested by a city resident, an opinion from the North Dakota attorney general says.

Susan Franciere sought the opinion after receiving records about two dog attack incidents, according to a statement Wednesday from Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. In her records request to the department in June, Franciere asked that any denial of information be provided in writing, as per state law.

Stenehjem said the department correctly redacted personal information about a victim and witnesses but went beyond state law in redacting information about location of the incidents, the dogs involved and certain information about adults that was not considered personal. The department also did not provide written denial information, Stenehjem said. The amount the department charged for the documents was in compliance with state law.

The department should update the redactions to comply with open records law and provide the correctly redacted records to Franciere at no charge, the attorney general said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0