Police arrest 4 in Mandan stabbing; condition of man stabbed unknown

Authorities have arrested four people in connection with a Thursday incident in which Mandan police say a man suffered “multiple stab wounds."

Police arrested a 19-year-old male for attempted murder, Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said. A 36-year-old male was arrested for conspiracy to commit attempted murder. A woman whose age was unavailable was arrested for hindering law enforcement. All three are being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

A 16-year-old juvenile is being held at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan. He was arrested for conspiracy to commit attempted murder and terrorizing, Flaten said.

Formal charges are pending against all four, the deputy chief said.

The condition of the man who was stabbed wasn't clear.

"The last we knew he was in surgery but that's all we know," Flaten said.

The wounded man and the people under arrest are "acquainted," she said.

The department responded to the call at a Mandan mobile home park about noon. The injured man was transported to a local hospital. Police at that time were given descriptions of suspects and a vehicle. The vehicle was found at a residence in Mandan.

The four were arrested a short distance away from the stabbing incident in "a couple different houses" at Wildwood Mobile Home Park, Flaten said. The Mandan Police Department was assisted in the arrests by Morton and Burleigh County Sheriff's Departments. No officers were injured.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

