Police arrest Bismarck parolee on weapons, drug charges

A Bismarck man with a history of drug and weapon convictions faces numerous charges after police said they found drugs along with a stolen rifle and ammunition in his apartment.

Michael Heinrich, 30, was charged Monday with three counts of theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two drug crimes after being arrested Friday for parole violations.

Bismarck police that morning located a stolen pickup that was also the suspect vehicle in a gas drive-off, according to an affidavit. The pickup was impounded and officers found items they say belonged to Heinrich.

A search of his apartment in the 800 block of Anderson Street by police and North Dakota Parole and Probation officers uncovered an AR-style rifle, several fully loaded magazines and a bulletproof vest, all of which were confirmed to have been stolen. Police also found brass knuckles, methamphetamine, scales and syringes in the apartment, authorities said.

The pickup was stolen June 13 from the 700 block of North Second Street, police said. It’s unclear from where the rifle was stolen. The other items were taken June 16 from a vehicle parked at a Bismarck motel, according to authorities.