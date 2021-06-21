Police arrest Bismarck parolee on weapons, drug charges

A Bismarck man with a history of drug and weapon convictions faces numerous charges after police said they found drugs along with a stolen rifle and ammunition in his apartment.
Michael Heinrich, 30, was charged Monday with three counts of theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two drug crimes after being arrested Friday for parole violations.
Bismarck police that morning located a stolen pickup that was also the suspect vehicle in a gas drive-off, according to an affidavit. The pickup was impounded and officers found items they say belonged to Heinrich.
A search of his apartment in the 800 block of Anderson Street by police and North Dakota Parole and Probation officers uncovered an AR-style rifle, several fully loaded magazines and a bulletproof vest, all of which were confirmed to have been stolen. Police also found brass knuckles, methamphetamine, scales and syringes in the apartment, authorities said.
The pickup was stolen June 13 from the 700 block of North Second Street, police said. It’s unclear from where the rifle was stolen. The other items were taken June 16 from a vehicle parked at a Bismarck motel, according to authorities.
Heinrich was arrested in 2019 for meth possession and carrying a concealed weapon and pleaded guilty to both charges last year, according to court documents. He was on parole supervision for reckless endangerment until Sept. 14 of this year stemming from a June 2020 Burleigh County incident in which he fled from North Dakota Highway Patrol officers at speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to Parole and Probation.
“We do our best as a department to rehabilitate those on supervision with us,” Parole and Probation Director Pat Bohn said in a statement. “However, we run into circumstances where we need to intervene in order to protect our community. Safety is always our first priority and I’m glad the items found in the search have been taken off the streets.”
Heinrich made his initial court appearance on the new charges Monday. Court records don’t list an attorney to speak on his behalf.