Plea agreement sought in Mandan stabbing death

A Moffit man charged in June with murder in the stabbing death of a Mandan man has agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge, but the judge in the case wants more information before accepting the agreement.

Arthur Funk, 48, was arrested in connection with the death of Keven Stockert, 53, who police said had been cut or stabbed multiple times. Stockert was found dead on the sidewalk in front of 109 Countryside Lane near his home at a mobile home park in Mandan.

The two men argued over the delayed return of a car owned by Stockert’s girlfriend, police said. Funk was struck first and acted under provocation, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said at a Monday change of plea hearing. Stockert was alive when Funk left the scene and Funk expressed genuine remorse upon learning of Stockert’s death, the prosecutor said.

The plea agreement would reduce the murder charge to manslaughter. It includes a six-year prison sentence followed by four years on probation. A five-year sentence for tampering with evidence would run at the same time.

Stockert’s life had value and the violence that caused his death should be punished, Goter said. If the case moved to trial, however, there’s a “substantial risk” that there would not be a conviction, the prosecutor said.