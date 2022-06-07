Peltier pleads guilty, sentenced to two years

A Mandan man scheduled to stand trial for attempted murder was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges, court records show.

The trial for Terry Peltier, 29, was set for Tuesday. He pleaded guilty Monday to felony reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault.

Peltier was accused in January 2021 of shooting another man when an argument in Mandan escalated into a fight, police said. Alex Steele, 29, suffered a gunshot wound to his left lower abdomen and an exit wound to his right lower hip.

Peltier entered Alford pleas to the felonies and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and discharge of a firearm in city limits. Under an Alford plea, a defendant doesn't admit guilt but recognizes that evidence in the case would likely lead a jury to return a guilty verdict. Courts treat Alford pleas as guilty pleas.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland suspended three years of a five-year prison term, court documents show. She allowed Peltier credit for 512 days served, and further ordered him to spend three years on supervised probation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0