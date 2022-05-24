Parshall woman sentenced to 5 years in prison in infant starvation death

A Parshall woman accused of allowing an infant in her care to starve to death two years ago has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Paige Howling Wolf, 27, in December entered into a plea agreement on charges of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of child neglect.

Law enforcement and medical personnel in June 2020 responded to a call of an unresponsive infant at a Parshall residence. An autopsy showed the child died from chronic starvation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Four other children -- three of whom authorities said had methamphetamine in their systems -- were taken from Howling Wolf’s care. She was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2020.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland in addition to prison time ordered Howling Wolf to spend three years on supervised release, court documents show. Hovland handed down the five-year sentence on the involuntary manslaughter charge and four-year sentences on each of the child neglect counts. Howling Wolf will serve all of the sentences at the same time.

The judge further ordered Howling Wolf to pay $4,000 in restitution on each of the four counts, court records show.

