Parshall woman indicted in infant's death

A Parshall woman is accused in a federal grand jury indictment of allowing an infant in her care to starve to death, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley.

Three of four other children in the custody of Paige Howling Wolf, 26, had methamphetamine in their systems, authorities said.

Law enforcement and medical personnel on June 24 responded to a call of an unresponsive infant at a Parshall residence. An autopsy showed the child died from chronic starvation, the statement said. The other four children were taken from Howling Wolf’s care.

Howling Wolf is charged with involuntary manslaughter, child neglect and three counts of child abuse. Defense attorney Edward Werner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

