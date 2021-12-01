Parshall woman enters plea agreement in infant's death

A Parshall woman accused of allowing an infant in her care to starve to death has entered into a plea agreement.

Paige Howling Wolf, 27, will plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and three counts of child neglect, according to court documents signed Tuesday.

Law enforcement and medical personnel in June 2020 responded to a call of an unresponsive infant at a Parshall residence. An autopsy showed the child died from chronic starvation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Four other children -- three of whom authorities said had methamphetamine in their systems -- were taken from Howling Wolf’s care.

Howling Wolf was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2020. She faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison on the involuntary manslaughter charge. The plea document does not state what sentence she might face under the agreement. The date for the change of plea was not immediately listed in court documents.

