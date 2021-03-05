Park chase suspect indicted on 7 federal charges

A federal grand jury has returned a seven-count indictment against a Mandaree man who authorities say assaulted a woman in Theodore Roosevelt National Park after eluding authorities in a Jan. 25 chase.

Clancey Lone Fight, 33, was charged on Feb. 16 with assault and domestic assault by a habitual offender, court records show. The March 3 indictment includes those charges and adds fleeing and eluding police, entering the park without paying, disorderly conduct, operating a vehicle outside approved park roads, and unsafe operation of a vehicle. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Lone Fight led authorities on a chase that reached speeds of 99 mph on park roads, according to an affidavit. The abandoned pickup was found at an impassable section of the park’s Scenic Loop Road.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities say Lone Fight dragged Gabriella Perez-Goodbird, 19, a passenger in the pickup, by her arm through brush after the two left the pickup. He allegedly punched her in the jaw before the two separated.

Lone Fight is charged at the state level with felonies for reckless endangerment, fleeing authorities and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He's also charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to report the damage done to property.