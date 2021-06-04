Pandemic to result in lasting changes for North Dakota courts

Coronavirus pandemic disruptions wrought changes in North Dakota's court system last year, and some protocols could stay for good.

Jury trials were suspended for months. Judges held hearings remotely. Courthouses closed or limited access to the public.

"I will have to say, the courts were and the judges in particular were so adaptable to the changes," State Court Administrator Sally Holewa said. "And the attorneys were -- dare I say -- a delight to work with."

Amid the restrictions, North Dakota district court filings rose nearly 4% to 154,812 due to a 13% jump in traffic filings. All other case types dropped in 2020, some by 10% or more. And courts had their fewest jury trials in decades.

Those involved in the court process say the pandemic has resulted in changes for the long run.

"There are going to be long-lasting changes to the way our court system does work as a result of the pandemic, and I think some of those changes are going to be very positive," Fargo criminal defense attorney Mark Friese said.

Pandemic impacts

Some case types fared differently or unexpectedly amid the pandemic, the state court administrator said.