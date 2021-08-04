Opening statements in quadruple homicide trial center on evidence, motive

Prosecutors who built a case against a Washburn man accused of killing four people at a Mandan business say they plan to provide jurors with a clear picture of what happened that day, but a defense attorney during opening statements Wednesday said the lack of a motive shows the charges are a “rush to judgment.”
Prosecutor Karlei Neufeld told jurors that the state will provide tangible evidence -- photos, lab reports, bullet fragments from the scene and more -- to show Chad Isaak murdered RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, on April 1, 2019. The Cobbs were married.
The evidence will come together like the pieces of a puzzle, said Neufeld, an assistant state attorney general who is assisting the Morton County State’s Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say surveillance video shows a person of Isaak’s size and build entering and leaving the RJR building, taking a company vehicle, and later walking to a nearby business where he got in his own pickup and left Mandan. Evidence gathered from search warrants, and processed at state and federal crime labs, will point to Isaak, Neufeld said.
“You will know what happened on April 1,” she told jurors in a brief opening statement that lasted about 15 minutes.
Defense attorney Bruce Quick in his 1 ½-hour opening statement said the state’s case doesn’t hold up to closer scrutiny.
“When you look at the facts, the case quickly unravels,” he told jurors.
Authorities during their investigation found nothing that pointed to Isaak as a suspect in the killings, he said. Police failed to take crime scene precautions and several people walked through the RJR building before a crime scene entry log was started, Quick maintained.
Isaak at 6 feet 4 inches does not fit the description given by a McDonald’s employee who told police she saw a man of about 5 feet 8 inches get into a pickup in the restaurant’s parking lot that morning, Quick said.
The slain workers had more than 100 stab wounds, and though clothing was found that matched the description of what the suspect was wearing, no blood evidence was found at Isaak’s residence. Owning an orange sweatshirt or mask “does not make someone a murderer,” Quick said.
RJR is a successful business but sometimes not popular, he said. Employees soon after the killings provided police with lists of disgruntled employees and unhappy tenants, who the attorney said were never investigated. He also alluded to an affair Robert Fakler allegedly had with a woman whose ex-boyfriend had a violent past. The man was never interviewed.
Quick said the state is giving considerable weight to a faint shoe print “that frankly won’t impress you, despite all the high-tech efforts to do so."
He suggested authorities fell victim to “confirmation bias” -- focusing on evidence they believed supported their theory and ignoring anything that didn’t.
“This case is a rush to judgment based on erroneous information that led to erroneous conclusions,” Quick said.
Isaak is charged with four counts of murder, along with felony counts of burglary and concealment within a vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has been jailed since his arrest three days after the killings, held on $1 million bond. He pleaded not guilty in August 2019. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted.
Isaak, once again dressed in street clothes Wednesday with no handcuffs or shackles, listened quietly to the proceedings, showing little emotion.
A jury of six men and six women, along with two alternates -- a man and a woman -- were sworn in Wednesday morning, after two days of jury selection. They were chosen out of an initial pool of 118 people. Attorneys during the selection process asked potential jurors questions ranging from their knowledge of the case to their ability to handle seeing evidence that includes graphic images. Authorities say the four people were slain in a matter of minutes, with three of them shot and stabbed. One person's throat was cut.
South Central District Judge David Reich has set a limit of 60 spectators in the courtroom. About 20 observers were in the room Wednesday.
