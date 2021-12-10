Ontario man to be sentenced Jan. 21 for death of Bismarck man

A sentencing date has been set for a Canadian man who pleaded guilty to murder conspiracy and three other felonies in the death of a Bismarck man two years ago.

Earl Howard, 43, of Belwood, Ontario, will be sentenced Jan. 21, court documents show. He and Nikkisue Entzel were charged in early 2020 in the death of Chad Entzel, Nikkisue Entzel’s husband, in what authorities said was a love triangle with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy.

Howard in October entered into a plea agreement that carries a 25-year prison term with decades more possible if he violates probation after his release. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr tentatively accepted the agreement pending the outcome of a presentence investigation.

Howard pleaded guilty to murder conspiracy, arson conspiracy, evidence tampering conspiracy and arson. He and Nikkisue Entzel were set to be tried together until Howard pleaded guilty. Her scheduled 10-day trial on charges of murder conspiracy, arson conspiracy, and evidence tampering conspiracy starts Feb. 28.

Their trial as co-defendants was to start Oct. 25. Howard is not on the state's witness list for Nikkisue Entzel's trial, according to Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer.

The body of Chad Entzel, 42, was found Jan. 2, 2020, after emergency workers responded to a call of a house fire in northeast Bismarck. An autopsy showed he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

