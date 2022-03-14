Officer injured, man arrested in Bismarck Airport incident; no flights disrupted

An altercation on the main floor of the Bismarck Airport injured an on-duty city police officer and led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of assault.

Christopher Fonseca, 37, was arrested Monday, according to Officer Lynn Wanner, Bismarck Police spokeswoman. The officer, whose name was not immediately released, suffered cuts that required stitches. Wanner did not provide further details on the injuries.

Police don’t believe Fonseca, whose address is not listed on the Burleigh Morton Detention Center roster, was trying to board a flight. They’re unsure why he was at the airport, Wanner said. The officer was having a conversation with him in the front lobby area when “the guy just attacked him out of the blue,” Wanner said.

The incident involved weapons that Wanner did not specifically identify, but she said Fonseca was not carrying a firearm. The officer is a veteran of the department and one of five who work full time at the airport by federal regulation.

The officer radioed for assistance as 911 calls started coming in around 11 a.m. Fonseca was subdued by airport and Transportation Security Administration officers. It’s unclear what steps were taken to subdue him.

Nobody else was injured. Fonseca and the officer were transported for treatment of injuries. Fonseca was booked into the jail just after 1 p.m. He could face federal charges, Wanner said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The incident did not disrupt any flights, Wanner said.

