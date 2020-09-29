North Dakota to receive $611K in pelvic mesh settlement

North Dakota will receive $611,553 as part of a $60 million settlement between a medical technology company and 48 states and the District of Columbia that resolves litigation over pelvic mesh products.

Attorneys general announced the settlement on Thursday. The lawsuit alleged C. R. Bard Inc. failed to disclose the risk of complications from the now-discontinued pelvic mesh devices it marketed and sold. Complications included infection, inflammation, pain and scarring, according to North Dakota's complaint.

The devices were used to treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.

Attorney general's office spokeswoman Liz Brocker said North Dakota's share of the settlement, designated as investigative costs and attorney fees, will go to the state's general fund. She referred the Tribune's request for comment to the settlement agreement.

C. R. Bard Inc., and its parent, Becton, Dickinson and Company, "have denied any wrongdoing and all allegations included in the litigation and chose to settle the matter to avoid the time and expense of further litigation," according to a statement.

The agreement also included numerous requirements for marketing and disclosures should the company sell the devices again.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.