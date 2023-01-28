North Dakota Supreme Court appointee will handle Entzel sentencing; Judge Bahr oversaw trial

The judge handling the case of a Bismarck woman convicted of plotting to kill her husband will take a seat on the state Supreme Court next month but will still handle her March sentencing.

Gov. Doug Burgum recently named South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr to the high court. Bahr last year presided over the trial of Nikki Entzel, 41, who was convicted in October on three conspiracy charges -- murder, arson, and evidence tampering -- for plotting to kill Chad Entzel, 42, in what authorities said was a love triangle and a scheme to collect on insurance policies.

Nikki Entzel is scheduled for sentencing March 6. Bahr’s term on the Supreme Court begins Feb. 1.

State Court Administrator Sally Holewa said Bahr after joining the Supreme Court will handle Entzel’s sentencing and a couple of more state district court cases that are “so close to the end that it would be difficult for another judge to ethically step in.”

Bahr would have to recuse himself from any appeal made by Entzel to the Supreme Court, Holewa said.

Burgum chose Bahr to replace retiring Justice Gerald VandeWalle, 89, who served on the Supreme Court for 44 years.

Nikki Entzel and a Canadian man, Earl Howard, 44, were charged in early 2020 with planning Chad Entzel's death and attempting to cover it up. A murder charge against Howard was dismissed when prosecutors said they couldn't prove who shot Chad Entzel. Howard pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four conspiracy felonies, and Bahr sentenced him to 25 years in prison. Howard will have to serve 21 years before he’s eligible for parole.

The case drew national attention when the investigation turned away from a theory of suicide to one of murder and an attempt at arson to cover it up. At one point amid the COVID-19 pandemic the trial was scheduled to be held in the House Chambers at the state Capitol to allow for social distancing, but it ultimately was held in the Burleigh County Courthouse.

A jury after several days of testimony from prosecution witnesses in Entzel's trial deliberated for two hours before returning guilty verdicts on all counts. She did not take the stand in her own defense. Her attorney called no witnesses, opting instead to focus in closing arguments on how the prosecution's decision not to call Howard as a witness left many questions unanswered.