North Dakota State Penitentiary sees rise in COVID-19 cases

Leben said the holds have led to a lot of overtime expenses, which he said has fortunately been compensated by the state at a rate of $75 per day per inmate.

"Like I've said from day one, this isn't about the money. Obviously it's about us managing our facility and making sure that we can meet our needs without sacrificing our staff," said Leben, who has been concerned about more inmates being sentenced as others move slowly through the jail to prison. The jail opened an additional housing pod to manage its pandemic situation plus state inmates.

Leben said he feels an added responsibility to help, with the State Penitentiary being in Burleigh County. He's also considering adjusting the jail's quarantine period for new arrivals if new rapid-result COVID-19 tests come into play.

The Burleigh County Sheriff's Department has "made a lot of progress in discussions" with the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation about concerns, he said. The jail on Friday took a transport of eight prisoners to the McKenzie County Correctional Facility in Watford City, which contracts with the state to house inmates.