North Dakota Senate advances electronic land posting bills

North Dakota's Senate on Monday passed a pair of bills to advance electronic posting of land in the state.

The bills come after an interim legislative committee's study and pilot project for electronic land posting in Ramsey, Richland and Slope counties. Seventy-nine landowners participated in the project, closing access to their private land via online means. The bills follow years of debate in the Legislature over private land access and trespass issues.

"This has been huge for us," said Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, who introduced four bills on the topics last week to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Senate Bill 2144 would make electronic posting equal to physical posting and penalties, and also would define a "fence." It also would allow only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only. The Senate passed the bill 45-2.

Senate Bill 2036 would continue an electronic posting pilot project for another two years and expand it statewide. Landowners still would have the option to physically post their land with signs. The Senate passed the bill 45-2.