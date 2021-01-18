 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota Senate advances electronic land posting bills
alert top story

North Dakota Senate advances electronic land posting bills

{{featured_button_text}}
Trespass Hunting Private Property Sign

A sign warning hunters to stay off private land is posted alongside a metal sculpture off N.D. Highway 14 in rural Burleigh County.

 AMY R. SISK

North Dakota's Senate on Monday passed a pair of bills to advance electronic posting of land in the state.

The bills come after an interim legislative committee's study and pilot project for electronic land posting in Ramsey, Richland and Slope counties. Seventy-nine landowners participated in the project, closing access to their private land via online means. The bills follow years of debate in the Legislature over private land access and trespass issues.

"This has been huge for us," said Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, who introduced four bills on the topics last week to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Senate Bill 2144 would make electronic posting equal to physical posting and penalties, and also would define a "fence." It also would allow only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only. The Senate passed the bill 45-2.

Senate Bill 2036 would continue an electronic posting pilot project for another two years and expand it statewide. Landowners still would have the option to physically post their land with signs. The Senate passed the bill 45-2.

The Senate unanimously killed two similar bills. The text of Senate Bill 2038 was included in 2144, which Erbele said is an improved, more agreeable version than Senate Bill 2037, which also was killed.

The two bills that passed now go the House.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Capitol Reporter

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News