North Dakota prison system launches new tech training for inmates

North Dakota's prison system has begun a technology training program to improve inmates' job opportunities after release.

The Last Mile provides the training to 12 prisoners at the State Penitentiary in Bismarck, through a $250,000 contract funded by a federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grant administered by Job Service North Dakota. The state's Commerce Department and its Corrections and Rehabilitation Department also are grant partners.

The daily, six-hour classes began July 12. Eligible prisoners must meet several requirements, including the time commitment, and be within a certain window of their release.

The program begun in San Quentin State Prison in California teaches self-paced web design applications. It came to the attention of members of the North Dakota Workforce Development Council, including Penny Hetletved, director of education for Corrections, who serves on a subcommittee.

A lot of employers won't hire felons, she said.

"Within cybersecurity and cyber design and web design, that is a market that they can employ across the nation," she said.