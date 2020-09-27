North Dakota pretrial services pilot underway

"We intend to serve as many people as we can effectively," he said.

Pretrial staff have screened 45 South Central Judicial District defendants -- 27 of whom were placed into a control group and 18 on supervision.

"Because of a number of COVID-related factors, we are lower than our projected numbers in this area and are currently in the process of expanding our caseloads by accepting defendants who are currently incarcerated into the program, rather than only the ones that are coming through the court system on the designated days for pretrial pilot program screening and selection," Anderson said.

Caseloads will vary by courts' volume and supervision standards based on defendants' risk levels. Higher-risk defendants who require more supervision and additional supports also require more staff time.

Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo, proposed the legislation that led to the pilot. She's excited to see its data.

"We really want to see what kind of positive outcomes might result from getting people connected with services earlier," she said. The pilot also could show taxpayer savings from fewer nights in county jails, she added. Further legislation could come in 2021 after considering the pilot's results and feedback and the state's budget situation.