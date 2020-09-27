North Dakota pretrial services pilot underway

North Dakota court and corrections officials are working through a pilot program that aims to keep less-serious offenders out of jail before trial. One state lawmaker says this goal is what excites her about the program's potential.
The 2019 Legislature authorized the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for the two-year, $755,034 pilot with seven full-time staff, to work with other legal entities on pretrial services in three judicial districts.
After a year of developing the program, pretrial services began July 1 in North Dakota's East Central, North Central and South Central judicial districts. The South Central Judicial District encompasses Burleigh and Morton counties. A report of outcomes with recommendations for the Legislature is due next year.
Supporters say the pilot's results could reduce incarceration for people who might become destabilized from potentially losing their employment or housing while in jail awaiting trial. Some people simply can't afford to bond out.
The services including risk assessments for reports to aid in bond decisions and arguments. Pretrial supervision is done according to a calculated risk level to maximize court appearances and public safety, said Program Manager Adam Anderson.
"We intend to serve as many people as we can effectively," he said.
Pretrial staff have screened 45 South Central Judicial District defendants -- 27 of whom were placed into a control group and 18 on supervision.
"Because of a number of COVID-related factors, we are lower than our projected numbers in this area and are currently in the process of expanding our caseloads by accepting defendants who are currently incarcerated into the program, rather than only the ones that are coming through the court system on the designated days for pretrial pilot program screening and selection," Anderson said.
Caseloads will vary by courts' volume and supervision standards based on defendants' risk levels. Higher-risk defendants who require more supervision and additional supports also require more staff time.
2019 North Dakota court filings down; Bismarck-Mandan's judicial district still surpassing Fargo area
Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo, proposed the legislation that led to the pilot. She's excited to see its data.
"We really want to see what kind of positive outcomes might result from getting people connected with services earlier," she said. The pilot also could show taxpayer savings from fewer nights in county jails, she added. Further legislation could come in 2021 after considering the pilot's results and feedback and the state's budget situation.
Parallel to the pilot is a North Dakota Supreme Court work group drafting a new court administrative rule for pre-appearance release. Pre-appearance is the period between a person's arrest and first appearance before a judge.
Chief Justice Jon Jensen said the proposal's ultimate goal is to ensure people aren't being held unnecessarily. For instance, a person charged with driving under suspension "should be presumptively released," he said.
"We do try to get folks in front of judges as quickly as possible," he said. "The longest delay is 48 hours, but most folks should be released immediately, so that's what the rule's trying to address."
The work group comprising judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys also has been a sounding board to the pilot, Jensen said.
Most pretrial services defendants have been represented at their first appearance, Anderson said. The pilot has involved many people, including jail administrators, who have helped arrange for defendant interviews; court staff, who have facilitated the flow of information; and various disciplines of attorneys, from state's attorneys to public defenders.
"It is amazing how many people 'touch' a case as it goes through the court system," Anderson said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
