North Dakota police board revokes former Mandan officer's license

A state board overseeing law enforcement officers has revoked the license of a former Mandan police officer sentenced to prison for recording a minor with a hidden cellphone.

The North Dakota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board revoked Scott Warzecha's peace officer license at its meeting last week, citing the criminal judgment, according to Executive Secretary Duane Stanley.

Warzecha, 45, pleaded guilty in April to charges connected with filming a person under 18 with a hidden cellphone. The incident was not work-related.

He was sentenced last month to five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised probation. He must also complete sex offender treatment while incarcerated and register as a sex offender.

Warzecha was a 13-year police veteran and the handler of the Mandan Police Department's first K-9, Kupper, who came on in 2019. He was placed on administrative leave at the onset of the investigation last November and fired a few days later. His peace officer license was later suspended.

The Tribune reached out to Warzecha's defense attorney, who said he did not represent Warzecha in the license matter. Stanley said Warzecha was notified of the board process.

