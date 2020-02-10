North Dakota Pardon Advisory Board still seeking more applicants under new marijuana policy

The board might further adjust the new policy, Stenehjem said, such as reducing the five-year waiting requirement. Also, the board meets twice a year but could hold special meetings if a lot of applications come in, he said.

"We just wanted to start out conservative and see how it works and see about going further," Stenehjem said.

Board Chairman H. Patrick Weir, a retired judge, said he'd be in favor of reducing the five years if that might attract more applicants.

"There was never any intention that the five years was unalterable," Weir said. "We were, I think, a little bit surprised that more people didn't apply, and that's our public policy goal, particularly with younger people, to remove this kind of ongoing disability, so to speak, from their record so that that doesn't stick with them; so absolutely, I think we'll be talking about it."

Bjorland attributes the low number of applicants to lack of interest or knowledge of the policy. A lot of people probably don't care or read the news, he said.

Burgum said the pardons "can offer individuals a second chance at a successful, healthy and productive life and help address our state’s workforce shortage."

'Just continue to promote it'