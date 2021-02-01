North Dakota lawmakers push to reimburse officials caught up in audits' criminal probes

Gallion said the bill "has a lot greater impact than I think people will understand at first glance."

The second-term Republican state auditor said the bill would "increase the workload on each state agency, tremendously" by requiring them to create financial statements, which are formal records of the business activities and the financial performance of a department.

"It is a pretty comprehensive skill set to do that and to put that onus on each state agency, that could be quite a burden, timewise, financialwise," Gallion said. "I don't know that every state agency has the skills, knowledge and expertise which is a requirement in the standards to do this."

Pollert said the bill would change how Gallion wants to conduct audits but is “not as much a change as how former auditors were doing it." Legislative Budget Analyst and Auditor Allen Knudson echoed that, saying state agencies prepared financial statements 20 years ago, and this bill "is kind of going back to a previous way that it was being done."

Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette said the bill would require financial statements to be made under standards "which are more complex and would take time and expertise on the part of state agencies to prepare."