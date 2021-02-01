North Dakota lawmakers push to reimburse officials caught up in audits' criminal probes

Legislation would reimburse several officials for attorney fees after criminal investigations stemming from controversial 2019 state audits.
Among them is a former official in Gov. Doug Burgum's Cabinet.
Sen. Curt Kreun, R-Grand Forks, introduced Senate Bill 2322 on Monday to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The bill would reimburse "state employee claims for wrongful criminal investigation or prosecution" related to their work in the last two years and going forward. Reimbursement would apply if a criminal probe did not result in a conviction.
"We were all an audience to a situation that necessitated this legislation," Kreun said, referring to the audit of the state's Commerce Department being referred for criminal investigation but resulting in no charges.
The bill would reimburse former Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer and former Commerce Senior Manager Holly Holt, as well as three North Dakota State College of Science leaders, including President John Richman. Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, is a bill co-sponsor and has criticized how State Auditor Josh Gallion handled those audit findings.
"They had their name dragged through the mud, their reputations, jobs," Nathe told the Tribune.
He said he sees "a lot of support to do something like this," and added that the bill also would help protect state employees in future, similar instances.
Gallion has said he had an obligation to advance the audit findings for investigation.
The five officials submitted claims for reimbursement after criminal probes launched in the wake of critical audit findings that the state auditor forwarded for investigation. No criminal charges resulted.
Kommer and Holt were denied reimbursement for $12,000. The College of Science officials' claims totaling $36,000 also were denied. State Risk Management Division Director Tag Anderson said officials determined the claims were not viable. The bill's estimated cost is $48,136.
Gallion had notified the attorney general of audit conclusions that the Commerce Department mishandled state money and skirted public bid requirements in developing the state's new logo.
He also referred the College of Science audit to the Cass County state's attorney on the matter of whether the college administrators withheld emails or obstructed the audit, related to findings of an allegedly undisclosed conflict of interest in a vice president's wife's company being paid $39,500 in consulting fees.
Fargo attorney Mark Friese, who represented Kommer and College of Science Vice President of Workforce Affairs Tony Grindberg, said the bill rights a wrong.
"These folks did nothing wrong," Friese told the Tribune. "They didn't commit crimes. They were accused of crimes. ... They had to go out and hire their own lawyers to help navigate these things."
Kommer resigned last fall to enter the private sector. In October she urged the Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committee to "work with the legislative body to prevent this from ever happening again."
Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said Burgum "does support the intent" of the legislation.
The Senate Judiciary Committee will work on amendments to the bill.
'Wronged'
The bill is not the only one stemming from the 2019 audit fallout.
House and Senate Republican majority leaders have proposed House Bill 1453, which would change auditing practices.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said the bill is meant to improve communication, relationships and standards of procedure between the state auditor and the audit review committee of the Legislature.
"I think there's a difference of what our current auditor is doing in practice versus the old auditors, and, you know, some of us old dogs are hard to change, but somehow that communication and those differences need to come forward, and that's the idea of the bill," Pollert said.
Gallion said the bill "has a lot greater impact than I think people will understand at first glance."
The second-term Republican state auditor said the bill would "increase the workload on each state agency, tremendously" by requiring them to create financial statements, which are formal records of the business activities and the financial performance of a department.
"It is a pretty comprehensive skill set to do that and to put that onus on each state agency, that could be quite a burden, timewise, financialwise," Gallion said. "I don't know that every state agency has the skills, knowledge and expertise which is a requirement in the standards to do this."
Pollert said the bill would change how Gallion wants to conduct audits but is “not as much a change as how former auditors were doing it." Legislative Budget Analyst and Auditor Allen Knudson echoed that, saying state agencies prepared financial statements 20 years ago, and this bill "is kind of going back to a previous way that it was being done."
Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette said the bill would require financial statements to be made under standards "which are more complex and would take time and expertise on the part of state agencies to prepare."
Pollert said he expects the bill's hearing to bring out strengths and weaknesses of the legislation, and he indicated he's open to changes.
The bill stems from the Commerce audit that Pollert feels "wronged" Kommer, whom he said "wasn't treated correctly."
"Whether it's her or if it would have been anybody, they should not have had to pay for their cases in that way, the way they came forward," he said.
Some state lawmakers have criticized Gallion for how he publicizes audit findings and how he handled the audits forwarded for investigation.
Gallion has said he is obligated to notify the attorney general of "a potential misappropriation of law," and also to put "information in the hands of the people."
Pollert said he would like the audit review committee "deeply involved" in the auditing process. He said he feels Gallion would like less involvement from the committee. Gallion said his office has "made tremendous strides at improving communication already."
The bill is set for a hearing Thursday morning before the House Appropriations Committee.
Other bills
Two other bills related to the state auditor also are set for hearings before that committee on Thursday morning.
Both bills would strip a 2019 law the attorney general has said is likely unconstitutional in requiring the state auditor to get legislative approval before launching performance audits.
Performance audits are deep probes of financial issues, such as a 2018 look into the governor's office use of state planes.
The bills are House Bill 1255, introduced by Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, and House Bill 1273, introduced by Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, who proposed the 2019 law to improve communication.
The House last month also passed House Bill 1127 by Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck, on a 62-31 vote. The bill would shield information about matters referred for investigation by the state auditor. The bill goes to Senate.
