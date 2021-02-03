North Dakota lawmakers get into the weeds of recreational marijuana

"I'm not an advocate, as you can tell, but if we're going to do it, let's do it right and have the policy set with a taxation policy," said House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington.

'We want to be proactive'

Dockter acknowledges his bill is ironic, given his opposition to recreational marijuana.

"We're going to try to do something different in government, and we want to be proactive instead of reactive," he told the Tribune.

He said he wanted a bill "that is as most restrictive as possible to fend off" initiated ballot measures, citing South Dakota's vote, which legalized marijuana through the state constitution. He also doesn't see the constitution as appropriate placement for marijuana legislation.

"Most of the support (for the bill), again, has been 'Let's do it our way' and not let outside interests and outside money dictate what recreational marijuana would look like in the state of North Dakota," Dockter said.

North Dakota voters rejected marijuana legalization in 2018, and two citizen efforts failed to garner enough signatures to make the ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. One of those efforts has been renewed for 2022, to legalize marijuana by planting it in the state constitution.