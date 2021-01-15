North Dakota lawmaker's bill would shield mugshots

"You come up with this mugshot that potentially could have been just a really bad day in their life and that taints people's opinion of that person for the foreseeable future," Roers Jones said. "I think as much as the public has a right to see information about people who are arrested, the people who are arrested have a right to their privacy until they're actually convicted of a crime."

A newspaper watchdog disagrees.

North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald compares mugshots to courtroom photos, in that the photo "enhances" a story.

"It's one thing to say that somebody was arrested today for armed robbery or somebody was arrested for assault ... but it just adds to the story if you put a picture of the person there," McDonald said. "It just makes it a little more believable."

Roers Jones, who is an attorney, said media can find pictures of people who are arrested from other sources, such as social media.

McDonald said he understands the issues Roers Jones described, but "the problem is more than just the picture. The problem is the fact of the incident itself."

"The next step is then you don't even report the crime until it's resolved, and that's certainly not acceptable either," he said.