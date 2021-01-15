North Dakota lawmaker's bill would shield mugshots

Proposed legislation would shield photos of people who are arrested in North Dakota.
Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, has introduced House Bill 1296, which would make booking photos confidential until the accused is convicted, or if they fail to appear in court or flee, or "unless there is a compelling public safety interest warranting release."
"In most instances when you have a booking photo, you have a person either in custody or they've been arrested and then have been released, so you're not looking at a public safety reason that (the photos) need to released prior to conviction," Roers Jones. "They just tend to be somewhat sensationalized, used by the media to promote stories, whether it's in the newspaper or on television, on social media."
She said the bill comes as a result of her past membership on the board of the F5 Project, which advocates for people released from prison, as well as her interest in helping people with criminal histories move beyond their convictions and be successful.
Mugshot gallery websites compile the photos, which can "be out in the internet forever," she said. Those websites won't update or correct wrong information without charging the arrestee a fee to take down the photo, she said. The mugshots can come up when potential employers or dating partners search online for a person who had been arrested and tried to clear his or her record, she added.
"You come up with this mugshot that potentially could have been just a really bad day in their life and that taints people's opinion of that person for the foreseeable future," Roers Jones said. "I think as much as the public has a right to see information about people who are arrested, the people who are arrested have a right to their privacy until they're actually convicted of a crime."
A newspaper watchdog disagrees.
North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald compares mugshots to courtroom photos, in that the photo "enhances" a story.
"It's one thing to say that somebody was arrested today for armed robbery or somebody was arrested for assault ... but it just adds to the story if you put a picture of the person there," McDonald said. "It just makes it a little more believable."
Roers Jones, who is an attorney, said media can find pictures of people who are arrested from other sources, such as social media.
McDonald said he understands the issues Roers Jones described, but "the problem is more than just the picture. The problem is the fact of the incident itself."
"The next step is then you don't even report the crime until it's resolved, and that's certainly not acceptable either," he said.
Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said he believes the public has a right to know when people are arrested, but he added that neither he nor the North Dakota Sheriffs & Deputies Association yet have a stance on the bill.
His initial concern is what the bill's change would mean for the jail's automated online photo system and whether there would be costs involved or extra work to comply with a potential new law.
"At first glance, that would be a concern I would have, is we are going to have to treat each individual photo based on the exemptions that are in that bill proposal," the sheriff said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.