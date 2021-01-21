North Dakota House passes bill shielding audit cases referred for investigation

State representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a bill that would shield matters referred for investigation by North Dakota's state auditor.

The approval of House Bill 1127 came despite an 11-2 do-not-pass recommendation from the House Judiciary Committee. The full House passed the bill 62-31. It now goes to the Senate.

Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck, brought the bill as a means to prevent jury pools from potentially being tainted due to information being released prior to prosecution. He said a controversial 2019 audit of North Dakota's Commerce Department drew his attention to the issue.

State Auditor Josh Gallion had notified the attorney general of audit conclusions that the department mishandled state money and skirted public bid requirements in developing the state's new logo. The audit drew attention because Gallion publicized its findings.