North Dakota House passes bill for tribal police mutual aid

Planned compacts between the North Dakota Highway Patrol and tribal nations for law enforcement aid got a boost Wednesday.

Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, introduced House Bill 1126, which allows for mutual aid between tribal police and state and local law enforcement agencies. North Dakota's House of Representatives passed the bill 82-10.

Roers Jones, who is an attorney, has said her bill would allow for more effective and timely responses to 911 calls on or near reservations.

“This may be something that just may allow someone else to come in and respond to the actual issue to make sure that everyone is being protected to the best of their abilities," she told the House Judiciary Committee on Monday.

The bill is key to agreements under legal review with four tribal nations that would allow Highway Patrol and permitted county sheriff's offices to respond and aid federal Bureau of Indian Affairs police and tribal police departments, and vice versa, on or near reservations.

Trooper Jenna Clawson Huibregtse has said the bill ensures the agreements are "100% mutual." Agreements could be signed as early as late spring or summer.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

