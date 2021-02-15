North Dakota House narrowly defeats bill to shield mugshots

A bill to shield mugshots of people arrested in North Dakota narrowly failed in the state House on Monday.
House Bill 1296 died on a 45-49 vote. Three more votes in favor would have sent the legislation to the Senate.
Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, brought the bill, which would have made arrestees' booking photos confidential unless they became a fugitive from justice, failed to appear in court or were convicted of an offense related to their arrest. Mugshots also would have been released under the bill if there was "a compelling public safety or law enforcement interest warranting release."
Bill proponents said mugshots live forever online and cause distress for people who are arrested but never charged with a crime.
"Imagine your son, daughter, brother, sister, spouse, cousin, co-worker, best friend making a poor choice, being in the wrong place at the wrong time or being wrongfully accused, then seeing their mugshot on the front page of the newspaper or the first thing you see on Facebook -- the whole world providing their 2 cents on what they think about them as a person, deeming them guilty without due process," said Rep. Emily O'Brien, R-Grand Forks.
Roers Jones, who is an attorney, said media have other avenues to find photos of arrestees, such as social media or church directories.
"It is just simply the booking photograph, that most incendiary of pictures that is taken at a person's worst moment, that the media would be prohibited to use, unless that person is somehow a fugitive from justice, if they are creating a public safety interest," she said.
Opponents said the bill would infringe upon the public's right to know, impede name recognition and potentially create a felony pitfall for law enforcement officers who unintentionally released a photo meant to be confidential.
"I find the overwhelming good far outweighs any negative consequences," said Rep. Bill Devlin, R-Finley, a former newspaper publisher. "Often the mugshot can prevent other crimes from happening or help solve some that did."
Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck, a former Burleigh County sheriff, also said mugshots help people recognize fugitives and people potentially involved in crimes.
"It's important to law enforcement. It's important to people in our communities that they stay protected, and this is one way to help them," Heinert said.
Rep. Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo, a former TV news anchor, said six people out of 9,094 Cass County bookings in 2019 were arrested but had all of their charges dropped.
"Police are not arresting innocent people," he said.
The North Dakota Sheriff's & Deputies Association opposed the bill.
The House earlier this month passed a related bill, House Bill 1294, also brought by Roers Jones.
The bill would impose a civil penalty of at least $500 on people who collect mugshots online and solicit money from subjects to take the photos down -- so-called "mugshot extortion." The bill passed 81-12 and goes to the Senate.
