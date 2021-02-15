North Dakota House narrowly defeats bill to shield mug shots

A bill to shield mug shots of people arrested in North Dakota narrowly failed in the state House on Monday.

House Bill 1296 died on a 45-49 vote. Three more votes in favor would have sent the legislation to the Senate.

Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, brought the bill, which would have made arrestees' booking photos confidential unless they became a fugitive from justice, failed to appear in court or were convicted of an offense related to their arrest. Mug shots also would have been released under the bill if there was "a compelling public safety or law enforcement interest warranting release."

Bill proponents said mug shots live forever online and cause distress for people who are arrested but never charged with a crime.

"Imagine your son, daughter, brother, sister, spouse, cousin, co-worker, best friend making a poor choice, being in the wrong place at the wrong time or being wrongfully accused, then seeing their mug shot on the front page of the newspaper or the first thing you see on Facebook -- the whole world providing their 2 cents on what they think about them as a person, deeming them guilty without due process," said Rep. Emily O'Brien, R-Grand Forks.