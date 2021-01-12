North Dakota House approves extension for tribal youth services pacts

North Dakota's House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill extending a law allowing agreements providing state services for youth adjudicated in tribal courts.

House Bill 1052 passed 89-2 and goes to the Senate. The bill would extend the 2019 law for another two years and add the state's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as a partner agency.

"All entities involved believe that the program is worthwhile and needs to continue so that a more accurate assessment can be made of the impact on recidivism and the treatment success among tribal juveniles," said Rep. Bob Paulson, R-Minot, who carried the bill.

The Spirit Lake Tribe has been the only tribe to so far sign an agreement with the state. Ten tribal youth have been served since the agreement was signed a year ago. Proponents hope to sign agreements with other tribes.

