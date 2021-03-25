North Dakota Highway Patrol: 'Suspicious object' on highway was pipe bomb

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a "suspicious object" found Tuesday morning on State Highway 1804 west of Hazelton was a pipe bomb.

The explosive device was not found in or near any structures. The patrol continues to investigate the device's origin.

A state Department of Transportation employee found the object while performing maintenance on the roadway near mile marker 45, in Emmons County.

Hours later the device was "rendered safe" by the Bismarck Bomb Squad. The highway was closed for about two hours.

The device has been turned over to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for examination.

The patrol is not releasing further information about the pipe bomb, citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the device can call the patrol at 844-474-6347 or 701-328-2447, or send anonymous tips by text message to 847411.

