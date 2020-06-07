North Dakota court committee proposes pandemic jury selection plan

The court is accepting public comments until June 18 on the proposed jury selection plan.Comments may be sent to supclerkofcourt@ndcourts.gov. The court will decide later this month whether to adopt the plan.

North Dakota's eight district courts held 265 jury trials in 2019. State Court Administrator Sally Holewa said 3,404 pending jury trials are scheduled before July 1, 2021.

"That number will continue to grow every day," Chief Justice Jon Jensen told reporters on Friday. "So if we don't start or begin our jury trial process, it will simply become unmanageable."

Most court cases are resolved without trial.

"It's important that we get those things set and we start working toward that date so that we can get some kind of closure," Holewa said.

Courts are already preparing jury summons to send out for resuming trials in July, she said. Courts also are implementing safety measures for seating and staggering jurors' arrivals and providing hand sanitizer and masks, she added.

She urged people summoned for jury service to respond, equating its civic importance to that of voting.