North Dakota court committee considers changes to race data proposal

Potential tweaks are in the works for a proposed North Dakota court rule to gather race data on criminal defendants.
Fargo-based East Central District Judge Steven McCullough, who chairs a subcommittee on the rule, said the group reviewed public comments Monday via teleconference and found a few areas to likely address.
The Data Collection Subcommittee of the North Dakota Supreme Court's Minority Justice Implementation Committee might modify the rule's "classifications or criterion" to include the ethnicities of Hispanic and non-Hispanic, he said.
The rule's race categories are white, black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, and multiracial.
Those categories are based on what North Dakota's court case management system allows, which McCullough says is limited but might be able to be adjusted.
"Basically our goal is we want to capture as much data as we can that our system allows us to capture," he said.
Another concern from the public comments is who would report a defendant's race. McCullough said the subcommittee can see the arguments for defendants' self-identification as well as identification from the ones perceiving an individual's race, chiefly police and prosecutors.
The subcommittee likely will stick to the latter and provide its rationale to the Supreme Court, he said.
"Our position is just that if what we’re trying to do is try and get some idea of if there is any disparity based on racial perception that it’s probably better to get information into the system based on the perceivers of that racial identity," he said.
Court and corrections officials say race data would drive statistical analysis for potential policy solutions to any real or perceived biases in North Dakota's criminal justice system.
Race data is collected in other arenas, including juvenile cases, which are confidential, and also in traffic tickets, jury management and North Dakota's corrections system, such as parole and probation outcomes.
The subcommittee's staff attorney, Sara Behrens, will draft amendments to the proposed rule to share with the group's members.
The subcommittee also is waiting on information from Minnesota to see how that state's race data collection is handled, to she said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's unclear when the proposal will be sent to the Supreme Court, McCullough said. Justices eventually will make a final determination on the proposed rule.
