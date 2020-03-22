North Dakota court committee considers changes to race data proposal

The subcommittee likely will stick to the latter and provide its rationale to the Supreme Court, he said.

"Our position is just that if what we’re trying to do is try and get some idea of if there is any disparity based on racial perception that it’s probably better to get information into the system based on the perceivers of that racial identity," he said.

Court and corrections officials say race data would drive statistical analysis for potential policy solutions to any real or perceived biases in North Dakota's criminal justice system.

Race data is collected in other arenas, including juvenile cases, which are confidential, and also in traffic tickets, jury management and North Dakota's corrections system, such as parole and probation outcomes.

The subcommittee's staff attorney, Sara Behrens, will draft amendments to the proposed rule to share with the group's members.

The subcommittee also is waiting on information from Minnesota to see how that state's race data collection is handled, to she said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's unclear when the proposal will be sent to the Supreme Court, McCullough said. Justices eventually will make a final determination on the proposed rule.

