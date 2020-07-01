North Dakota correctional facilities phase in visitation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is moving into phased reopening of visitation at its facilities.

The Youth Correctional Center in Mandan began outdoor visitation on Saturday, allowing two adults per visitation, in an hourlong period, per cottage, on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Social distancing and cleaning procedures are in effect. Families must contact a case manager to arrange visitation.

Outdoor visitation at the Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck is set to begin Friday, allowing one adult per visitation for an hour. Visitation will be Friday nights and Saturday and Sunday afternoons with distanced seating and cleaning procedures. Call the facility's control center at 701-328-9699 to arrange visitation.

All visitors, inmates and youth of the facilities will be issued masks, have their temperatures taken and be asked screening questions.

Anyone with a fever greater than 100.4 or who answers yes to a question will not be permitted visitation.

The James River Correctional Center in Jamestown and the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck are finalizing plans for resuming visitation.

It's unclear what plans are for the Dakota Women's Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in New England.