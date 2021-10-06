North Dakota chiropractic board revokes license of man convicted in RJR killings

North Dakota's Board of Chiropractic Examiners recently revoked the license of Chad Isaak, the man convicted in August of brutally killing four people in 2019 at RJR Maintenance & Management in Mandan.

The seven-member board's vote at its Sept. 24 meeting to revoke Isaak's state chiropractic license was unanimous, according to board Executive Director Lisa Blanchard.

"It was a simple motion at that meeting," she said.

The 47-year-old Washburn chiropractor and the board agreed in 2019 to the suspension of his license until his criminal case was resolved. The agreement included a clause that Isaak's license would be revoked if he pleaded guilty to or was convicted of any charges in the case.

Isaak opened Isaak Chiropractic of Washburn on Main Avenue in 2015, according to a feature story on Isaak in a 2015 supplement to the McLean County Independent. Isaak first opened a practice in Hazen in 2006, the news story said.

A Morton County jury on Aug. 20 convicted Isaak on murder charges for the April 1, 2019, stabbing and shooting deaths of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married. Prosecutors during the trial did not present a possible motive.

Isaak is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 28. He could face life in prison without parole.

