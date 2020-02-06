North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation K-9 dead after 2 months

North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation has lost its new K-9 agent.

Hex, a yellow Labrador, collapsed and died Jan. 31 in Fargo after returning from assisting with a search warrant in central North Dakota. He was 2.

At a recent checkup, a veterinarian found Hex had an abnormally shaped heart with an arrythmia in the lower ventricle. Further tests found a 2½-inch cancerous growth inside the dog's heart wall, preventing surgery.

He was thought to have several months left, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem told the Tribune on Thursday.

"It was so very sad," said Stenehjem, who had presented Hex with a badge on Dec. 2, naming him an agent of the state crime bureau.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Hex was paired with Special Agent Jesse Smith, based in Fargo with the bureau's cybercrime unit. He specialized in locating electronic devices such as hard drives, cellphones and memory cards, which are commonly associated with child pornography.

He was the bureau's first K-9 and the only dog of his specialization in the region, according to Stenehjem, who said Hex was used in about half a dozen cases.

"He already proved his worth. He was a very valuable dog," Stenehjem said.