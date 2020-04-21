No criminal charges to be filed from North Dakota Department of Commerce audit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No criminal charges will be filed in connection with an audit of North Dakota's Department of Commerce that raised concerns of mishandled state money.

State Auditor Josh Gallion last fall brought his concerns to Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who referred the investigation to South Dakota to avoid any perceived conflict of interest. South Dakota's Division of Criminal Investigation tapped Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer to review for potential criminal charges.

On Monday she sent her findings to Stenehjem: "Based on the facts of this case, no criminal charges will be filed in this matter."

She reviewed the investigation for potential charges of misapplication of entrusted property and public servant's interest in public contracts. The former can be a misdemeanor or a felony depending on property value; the latter is a class A misdemeanor, which carries a maximum punishment of up to a year in jail.

"After thorough review of the reports and North Dakota Century Code, I have not found any violations of criminal law by the Department of Commerce or its employees," Lawyer wrote.