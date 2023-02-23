A Nigerian man has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in federal prison for his part in a mail fraud scheme that authorities say cost a Dickinson company nearly $300,000.

Kolawole Akande, 37, must also pay $348,000 in restitution, according to U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider.

Akande and other defendants obtained checks through the mail from the company, which Schneider said was a victim of a computer intrusion scam that used emails appearing to be from the company’s owners to trick the company’s controller into issuing the checks. Akande used a fake United Kingdom passport to open a bank account in Texas. Checks received from the company were deposited there and the funds withdrawn, authorities said.

Akande was arrested in the United Kingdom in September 2021 and extradited to North Dakota in April 2022. He pleaded guilty to mail fraud in November.

Co-defendant Olawale Sule in February 2021 was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A third man, Oluwafemi Olasode, in September 2021 was sentenced to time already served for misprision of a felony, or concealing a crime.