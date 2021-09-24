New magistrate named in South Central District

BISMARCK TRIBUNE STAFF
South Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick has appointed Bismarck attorney Krista Thompson as a judicial referee and magistrate.
Thompson replaces Lindsey Nieuwsma, whom Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this month appointed to fill a vacant judgeship in the district.
Thompson is a University of North Dakota law school graduate. She was admitted to the state bar in 2015.
The South Central Judicial District comprises Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sioux and Sheridan counties.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.