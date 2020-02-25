National park employee indicted for property theft

A National Park Service employee who authorities say stole $10,000 worth of government property over a two-year span has been charged with theft in federal court, according to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley.
You have free articles remaining.
Charles Folk, 42, of Bismarck, was indicted Feb. 5 by a federal grand jury on one count of theft of government property. He made his initial court appearance on Tuesday. Authorities allege Folk stole $10,000 worth of property -- mainly tools and equipment -- belonging to the Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site near Stanton.
“Federal employees are placed in a position of special trust, which makes these allegations even more troubling,” Wrigley said.
Folk is scheduled for trial April 21. An attorney for him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.