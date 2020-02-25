National park employee indicted for property theft

National park employee indicted for property theft

This aerial view of the Sakakawea village site at Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site shows the circular depressions left by earthlodges.

 LAUREN DONOVAN, TRIBUNE

A National Park Service employee who authorities say stole $10,000 worth of government property over a two-year span has been charged with theft in federal court, according to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley.

Charles Folk, 42, of Bismarck, was indicted Feb. 5 by a federal grand jury on one count of theft of government property. He made his initial court appearance on Tuesday. Authorities allege Folk stole $10,000 worth of property -- mainly tools and equipment -- belonging to the Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site near Stanton.

“Federal employees are placed in a position of special trust, which makes these allegations even more troubling,” Wrigley said.

Folk is scheduled for trial April 21. An attorney for him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

