Murder suspect fought with man who was killed; nature of argument unclear

One of two people under arrest following the Sunday death of a Watford City man in rural Dunn County fought with the man before shooting him multiple times, authorities allege.
Carlos Mendivil-Beltran, 28, of Mesa, Arizona, also known as Oscar Ortiz, is charged with murder in the death of Brian Rowe, who was in his mid-40s. Mendivil-Beltran also faces felony charges of theft and theft conspiracy, court records show. A woman with the two, Jessica Saueressig, 28, of Cascade, Wisconsin, is charged with theft conspiracy and hindering law enforcement.
Police say the three were traveling on 114th Avenue Northwest in Rowe’s pickup when an altercation started between Mendivil-Beltran and Rowe. Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe several times, pushed him out of the vehicle and left him in the roadway, according to an affidavit. Mendivil-Beltran later allegedly crashed the pickup into a ravine, where he and Saueressig abandoned it.
The nature of the alleged altercation and the relationship of the three people are unclear.
Dunn County sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday about 8:15 p.m. Mountain time to a location on 114th Avenue Northwest, according to the sheriff’s office. Rowe’s body had been left in the middle of the road just south of 1 B Street Northwest about 10 miles west and 5 miles north of Killdeer, authorities said.
Saueressig on Monday allegedly arranged for a woman in Wisconsin to drive to Fargo and take Saueressig and Mendivil-Beltran to that state, authorities said.
Police in Moorhead, Minnesota, which neighbors Fargo, arrested Mendivil-Beltran and Saueressig on Tuesday. Mendivil-Beltran initially eluded authorities, who used a K-9 and a Moorhead Fire Department drone in their search. He was arrested without incident about 3:15 p.m. when police found him under the stairwell of an apartment building in the 500 block of 32nd Avenue South in Moorhead. A handgun was found in the area, police said.
Saueressig and Mendivil-Beltran are in custody in the Clay County, Minnesota, jail. Saueressig has waived extradition and will be transported to Dunn County, Sheriff Gary Kuhn said. Mendivil-Beltran is fighting extradition, the sheriff said. A hearing on that matter was not immediately scheduled.
