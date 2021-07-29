Murder suspect fought with man who was killed; nature of argument unclear

One of two people under arrest following the Sunday death of a Watford City man in rural Dunn County fought with the man before shooting him multiple times, authorities allege.

Carlos Mendivil-Beltran, 28, of Mesa, Arizona, also known as Oscar Ortiz, is charged with murder in the death of Brian Rowe, who was in his mid-40s. Mendivil-Beltran also faces felony charges of theft and theft conspiracy, court records show. A woman with the two, Jessica Saueressig, 28, of Cascade, Wisconsin, is charged with theft conspiracy and hindering law enforcement.

Police say the three were traveling on 114th Avenue Northwest in Rowe’s pickup when an altercation started between Mendivil-Beltran and Rowe. Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe several times, pushed him out of the vehicle and left him in the roadway, according to an affidavit. Mendivil-Beltran later allegedly crashed the pickup into a ravine, where he and Saueressig abandoned it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The nature of the alleged altercation and the relationship of the three people are unclear.