Motion hearing takes twist as RJR homicide suspect asks to address judge

Quick and Isaak conferred in whispers for a short time before Isaak asked the judge, “What’s the proper procedure that I can go around this so I can talk to you?” He pushed Reich to “override” his attorney and “tell him that I want to talk to you.”

“I can’t tell him how to represent you,” Reich said. “No, I cannot.”

Isaak was arrested April 4, 2019, three days after the four were found shot and stabbed at the RJR office in Mandan. A motive has not been established by police. Isaak lived in a Washburn mobile home park managed by RJR but it’s unclear if that is tied to the killings.

Isaak wanted to bring up issues that he and his legal team plan to address at a future hearing, Quick said after the hearing.

During the hearing, Quick withdrew some of the motions but asked Reich to consider a change of venue, arguing that extensive and prejudicial media coverage would make it impossible for Isaak to get a fair trial. Moving the trial to another county at the time of jury selection would cause significant delays, which would be compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, Quick said. Some counties in the state can also offer three times more potential jurors.