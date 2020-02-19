Morton County vehicle and foot chase ends in arrest of South Dakota woman

A South Dakota woman who police say was at times travelling nearly twice the speed limit during a Saturday chase on state Highway 1806 now faces two felony charges.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lexi Gayton, 26, of Kenel, S.D., fled Bureau of Indian Affairs officers at speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to an affidavit.

Morton County and North Dakota Highway Patrol officers took up the chase at the county line as Gayton continued north, at one point going 108 mph in a 55 mph zone, police say. She allegedly made several illegal passes before authorities flattened all four tires on the vehicle with spike strips. She went into the east ditch north of Huff and fled on foot. She was arrested behind a shed on private property about a quarter mile from her vehicle, the affidavit says.

Gayton made her initial court appearance on Tuesday. She is charged with felony fleeing and reckless endangerment, and misdemeanors for DUI and driving under suspension. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr set bail at $10,000 cash. She is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Court documents do not list an attorney for her.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0