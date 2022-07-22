Morton County prosecutor running for state's attorney placed on paid leave

A Morton County assistant prosecutor who is running for state’s attorney in this year's election has been put on administrative leave as officials investigate an employee complaint.

Gabrielle Goter was placed on paid administrative leave after the county’s human resources department learned on June 7 that an employee had filed a complaint, Human Resources Director Wendy Bent said. Bent did not disclose the nature of the complaint.

“Ms. Goter’s placement on administrative leave is not considered disciplinary in nature,” Bent said in a written statement. “It is an action the employer uses to separate the employee from the incident(s) while the incident is under investigation.”

Goter told the Tribune the situation “has come as a shock to me.”

“I was very surprised and disappointed to learn a complaint had been made,” she said.

Goter said State's Attorney Allen Koppy placed her on what she termed a modified paid administrative leave on June 27.

“I have not been allowed to see what has been alleged or respond in any way at this time in the process, so I have no more information than that,” Goter said. “I intend to cooperate in the investigation in any way necessary and am confident in the result.”

Goter responded to an email sent to her work email address.

"My first concern in this process has been meeting my ethical and professional obligations," she said, adding that the modified leave "allows me to do this while still being separate from the physical workspace."

Among the cases Goter has handled since June 27 is the sentencing hearing in a high-profile murder case.

Bent said her department is investigating the complaint “with external legal support.” She did not elaborate.

Goter is challenging Koppy in the November election. In the June 14 primary election, Goter garnered 1,517 votes or just more than 53%. Koppy had 1,333 or about 47%, according to the North Dakota Secretary of State's website. The top two candidates in the primary move on to the general election. There was not a third candidate.

Bent said Koppy in placing Goter on administrative leave “was simply following the recommendations of Human Resources and our protocol to initiate the investigation.” The Tribune included Koppy on its inquiries to county officials. He did not comment.

Goter led the prosecution team in the August 2021 murder trial of Chad Isaak, who was convicted of the April 2019 shooting and stabbing deaths of four people in Mandan. He received four life sentences with no chance of parole.