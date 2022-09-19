Morton County authorities issue warrant for Indiana woman in fraud case; Mandan man loses $58,000

Morton County authorities have issued an arrest warrant for an Indiana woman suspected of bilking a Mandan man out of tens of thousands of dollars in an email fraud scheme.

The Mandan police detective working the case against Bountouraby Kaba, 30, said it serves as an example of the constantly changing means online criminals will use to take money from people, and a warning to anyone doing business online or over the phone.

Kaba allegedly used an altered email address to get the man to wire almost $58,000 to her account. The man was in the process of purchasing property in northwest Mandan and believed the emails, complete with wiring instructions, were from the title company handling his transaction.

The alteration to the email address was small. It included a suffix of ".cam," instead of ".com." Kaba somehow gained access to the title company’s email document format, Police Detective Josh Scherr said.

“It was actually a pretty good scam with how they had that set up,” he said. “It looked like a legitimate email in all aspects.”

Police aren’t sure how Kaba might have known the man was working on the land deal or was about to transfer money. The title company confirmed to police that its email account had not been hacked, Scherr said.

The money transfer took place in late July. Scherr was granted a search warrant for the recipient account. In mid-August he received documents that showed the money went to the account of Fatou Shop in Indianapolis. Kaba’s name was linked to the account, Scherr said. The day after the transfer, a $10,000 check was written from the shop to Kaba, and a wire transfer for $47,600 was made to Didi’s Fashion, owned by Dora Fatoumata.

Kaba in a phone conversation with Scherr allegedly said that Fatoumata was the one who told her to make the transfer “because (Kaba) orders things from her (Fatoumata).”

The man who lost the money might be able to get it back if Kaba is extradited and convicted, and a judge orders restitution. Simple repayment likely isn’t an option, according to the detective.

“Most of the time when the money goes into another account, it’s gone right away,” Scherr said.

This transaction differed in a few ways from other scams Scherr has investigated. A request for a wire transfer isn’t uncommon, but in many online scams the victim is asked to send gift cards, which the detective said are hard to track and are quickly spent. Some scammers present themselves as a law enforcement agency and ask for money or gift cards to resolve a warrant.

This case is different in one big way -- the money stayed in the U.S. Often when Scherr gets a search warrant on a transaction it shows the money went to an overseas account, which ends his pursuit. The players in Kaba’s case also used their real names and phone numbers, which aided Scherr in finding them.

“It’d be awesome if they all did that,” he said.

The differences or similarities don’t change the advice law enforcement has given people for years, Scherr said: never give personal info over the phone; be diligent about how and where online accounts are accessed; and verify the names of callers or representatives on documents before entering into an agreement.