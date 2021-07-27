Moorhead police arrest suspect in Dunn County shooting

Police in Moorhead, Minnesota, have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a Watford City man.

Oscar Ortiz, 25, was arrested without incident about 3:15 p.m., the police department said. He was found under the stairwell of an apartment building in the 500 block of 32nd Avenue South. A handgun was found in the area, police said.

Ortiz will be held in the Clay County Jail pending extradition to North Dakota.

Dunn County sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday about 8:15 p.m. Mountain time to a location near 114th Avenue Northwest on the Gap Road in the northwest part of the county, according to information from the sheriff’s office. The Watford City man, whose name was not released, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the office said.

The sheriff’s department asked the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist in the investigation. The bureau contacted the Moorhead Police Department early Tuesday for assistance in finding Ortiz. He initially eluded police despite a K-9 search and assistance from the Moorhead Fire Department drone team. A woman who is an acquaintance of Ortiz was taken into custody. It’s unclear if the woman was involved in the shooting.

Moorhead police worked on the investigation with the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Homeland Security.

