Montana man pleads guilty to drug and weapon charges

A Montana man arrested in New Salem more than a year ago after police said they found guns, ammunition and dealer amounts of methamphetamine in his vehicle was sentenced Monday to three years on supervised probation.

Mikel Weeks, 29, of Wolf Point, Mont., was charged in May 2019 with two felonies and six misdemeanors. Morton County deputies found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in his car, according to an affidavit. Authorities also found brass knuckles, a machete, two pistols, a semiautomatic rifle and more than 150 rounds of ammunition.

Weeks pleaded guilty to all the charges, which included two drug felonies, four drug misdemeanors, and misdemeanors for carrying a concealed firearm and preventing arrest. South Central District Judge David Reich accepted the terms of a plea agreement reached between Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter and defense attorney Danny Herbel.

Reich suspended all but 74 days of an eight-year prison sentence on the most serious charge of possession of more than 50 grams of meth with intent to deliver. He allowed Weeks credit for 74 days served. Reich handed down lesser sentences on the remaining charges, all of which were covered by credit for the time Weeks had already served.