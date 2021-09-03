Moffit man sentenced in stabbing death

A Moffit man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the stabbing death of a Mandan man last summer.
A Morton County jury convicted Arthur Funk, 48, of manslaughter in May. He was charged in connection with the death of Kevin Stockert, 53. The jury found Funk not guilty of murder and negligent homicide.
Authorities said Stockert was stabbed nine times during a dispute over the return of a car belonging to his girlfriend. Funk allegedly had been staying with her, had taken the car and not returned it.
Defense attorney Scott Rose at the trial said video of the incident showed Stockert approaching the car and punching Funk several times, arguing Funk had no choice but to defend himself.
Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Chase Lingle argued Funk could have avoided the confrontation by dropping the vehicle off at another location but instead went to the residence “armed with a dagger so he could use it.”
Lingle at the Friday sentencing hearing asked South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland for a 10-year sentence with two years suspended, followed by five years of probation. Defense attorney Josh Weatherspoon, who stepped in when Rose accepted a federal public defender position, requested that Funk serve three years in prison with the rest of the time suspended, saying the sentence would give a punitive component and give Funk a chance to address substance abuse issues while incarcerated.
Feland agreed with Lingle, adding that the probation time gives authorities the opportunity to monitor Funk’s transition back into the community.
